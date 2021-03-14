A Sober Analysis Of DPP’s Five Presidential Aspirants

By Kondwani Bell Munthali

Nankhumwa: Likely to win during DPP Convention

Kondwani Nankhumwa is my brother. Worked, travelled, covered parliament together, we briefly lived in the same neighborhood, he was My Minister once.

We call each other Ma Gizzard alongside Gerald Kampani, I can only wish him well as he runs for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency.

Nankhumwa is running as a populist candidate- base and grassroots candidate, a Bakili Muluzi type of politician.

He will need to prove he can grasp policy and has ideas to run a country beyond his base.

It’s good he has come out in open. Let people battle it out at the convention. Don’t put obstacles.

He faces former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Dalitso Kabambe also known as DK in the political circle, an accomplished technocrat I have worked with also as my PS.

He is a workhorse. Sleeping at 3am, back in office at 7:30am. He is running as an elitist anointed candidate. Like the favorite son of the old party gurus. He will need to prove he can connect with convention guests.

Then there is Joseph Mwanvanvekha, one of few Ministers I have come across who reads, listens and pays attention to details.

He can sale you anything one to one. But he looks like someone obsessed with figures. There is less charm. He needs to learn to smile, dance and connect with voters beyond money.

Then there is the diplomat and Chief Secretary who managed to calm down angry Presidents including Bingu Wa Mutharika, Joyce Banda and Bakili Muluzi. Ignore him at own peril. He knows how to build network and loyalty. He is smart if not outright shrewd. He has adjusted his business suits to mingling well with people in Likwenu.

He likes speaking less, good idea but people don’t vote for quite Presidents, he will need to break his diplomacy and start punching real bags. President Chakwera learned after 2014 that diplomacy and politics don’t go together.

The remaining gossip is about Walter Nyamilandu. He is expected to make an announcement in early or later in April. His biggest weakness is his image that he is arrogant. But he is a populist.

Nyamilandu comes from football. Great at speech delivery and generous to wailing hand clappers. He could shake the DPP, win and work with his favored boys and loose at national stage where his over stay at FAM can be his undoing.

He could however be a fresh voice in politics, if he can learn to connect with grassroots beyond money.

Now if you ask me if these candidates are what Malawi need beyond 2025, my answer is that is what DPP is offering Malawians. It’s a question DPP should search and find answers.

Malawians will first evaluate Tonse Alliance. It might have had a bad start but it could have a great ending. Bingu showed that it is possible. Malawians will have to examine Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima and find them wanting to start looking for replacements.



A day in politics is a long time. 2025 is very near for parties in government but very far if you are in opposition.



The best DPP would have done is get an acting President who will not be accused of siding with anyone.

Set a convention date- don’t make it mysterious as Jesus second coming which includes counting miracles, signs and wonders.

The committee preparing should be independent. Only a credible convention will start the long road to repairing some of the labels DPP has.