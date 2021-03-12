Walter Watered Down In Morocco

Malawi Football Association President Walter Nyamilandu has failed to retain his seat in the FIFA council for the Anglophone bloc during CAF elections held in Rabat, Morocco today.
Nyamilandu got 8 votes against Nigeria’s FA leader Amaju Pinnick who got 43 votes.
The two contested the Anglophone bloc slot after four other hopefuls withdrew from the race.
Meanwhile, South Africa-born mining business magnet, Patrice Motsepe, who owns PSL side, Mamelodi Sundowns, has been elected the new CAF President.