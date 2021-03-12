Mutharika, Muhara Ordered To Pay K69.5milliomn To Applicants In Chief Justice Case Within 14days

MUTHARIKA, MUHARA: Punished

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered former President Peter Mutharika and OPC Secretary, Lloyd Muhara to pay costs amounting to K69.5million to the applicants in the Chief Justice case.

The ruling states that the first applicant (HRDC) and the second applicant (Magistrates Associations) be paid K26 million while the Third applicant (Malawi Law Society) is to be paid K43million.

Muhara and Mutharika have been given 14 days to pay the costs.

The 2 were found guilty for trying to send on leave Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea.