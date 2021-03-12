BREAKING NEWS: Mgeme Kalilani Resigns From MBC

KALILANI: Held several senior positions at MBC

Veteran broadcaster Mgeme Kalilani has resigned from the state broadcaster the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) after 19 plus years of service.

Kalilani, the former Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the immediate past President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, confirmed the development through a whatsapp message sent to MBC official group.

“This is to inform you all that today; 12th March 2021 was my last day at MBC. I resigned on personal ground and my resignation was accepted,” Kalilani posted

He further said: “I sincerely thank you all for the many years of experience, knowledge and challenges we shared at MBC as workmates.”

The patriotic and professional journalist, Mgeme held various positions at state broadcaster ranging from Reporter, Producer, News Analyst, Chief Editor Legal Officer, and finally Controller of News before being appointed as Presidential Press Secretary in 2016.

Kalilani holds several records for the Presidential Press Secretary office in Malawi. He was the youngest journalist to have served on that position and the first to serve on two positions; Presidential Secretary and Presidential Spokesperson at the same time.

Kalilani is also the longest serving Presidential Press Secretary having served Professor Mutharika for four and half years continuously until the President left office in 2020.