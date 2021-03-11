Re-Opening Of Schools Delights Malawi Blood Transfusion Services

By Maggie Tembo

Mzimba, March 10, Mana: Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) has expressed happiness with the re-opening of schools as its blood collection drive depends on learners.

In an interview Thursday MBTS Senior Public Relations Officer, Mphatso Bazale, said the institution’s blood collection amounts dwindled to 20 percent since closure of schools due to Covid-19.

“The organisation has been facing difficulties to supply blood in hospitals as we run out of blood in our storage due to closure of schools.

“Blood collection went down to 20 percent of the total amount collected when schools were not in session,” said Bazale.

He said the organisation has put in place means to ensure more blood is collected to save lives in hospitals.

MBTS plans to visit four schools per day in the northern region.

According to Bazale, these schools have almost 20 donors which translates to at least 80 units of blood per day.

One of the blood donors in Mzimba, Zondwayo Ngalamira, said he was finding it difficult to donate blood at Mzimba District Hospital with rumours that were circulating on social media about healthy workers infecting people with Coronavirus.