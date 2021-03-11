Premier League preview, Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, 14 March 2021

FLASHBACK: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur in action

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to the latest edition of a classic Premier League rivalry, as Arsenal face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on the evening of Sunday 14 March 2021.

SuperSport is your #HomeOfFootball and the ultimate destination for lovers of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

More than local bragging rights will be at stake in this clash, with both teams scrambling to secure qualification for European football next season.

The Gunners have put together some solid form of late and manager Mikel Arteta feels that his side is gradually finding their identity, with this clash against Tottenham representing a chance for them to really make a statement of intent.

“I am really proud of the team and the character that we showed,” said the Spanish manager. “The senior players are the ones who have to drive the boat forward and the young players can add something, but it can’t be the other way around. They have to take that leadership and be accountable when they are in the team.”

Tottenham have also come through a poor spell of results, with Gareth Bale now looking capable of inspiring them to a rise up the table, and Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min starting to recapture the form they showed early in the campaign.

“I am very happy for him, very happy for the team because the team needs his talent. He is quiet, doesn’t speak to you (the media), watches, reads, listens or probably not, because he is from Real Madrid, probably ignores it a little bit,” said manager Jose Mourinho of Bale.

Key players

KANE: Man to watch

Harry Kane – Tottenham’s captain and talisman has enjoyed great success in matches against arch rivals Arsenal in the past – including a strike when the teams met earlier this season – and he will look to do so again this coming weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – The Gabonese striker has blown hot and cold this season, but the challenge of playing in a North London derby will surely inspire ‘Auba’ to bring his A-Game, especially if the likes of Willian and Bukayo Saka can provide him with ammunition.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Arsenal and Tottenham have met in 202 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1896. The Gunners have claimed 82 wins compared to 66 for Spurs, while 54 games have been drawn.

When the teams met earlier this season, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2020, Spurs claimed a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five clashes against Arsenal across all competitions.

Battles to watch

ANOTHER PLAYER TO WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta v Jose Mourinho – These two managers both err toward a conservative approach, but the attacking firepower available to both suggests that they should loosen the reins and allow their players to express themselves. Which one will be more bold and look to take the tactical initiative?

David Luiz v Son Heung-min – Son’s pace, movement and impressive finishing has been a highlight for Spurs so far this season, and Arsenal’s veteran defender David Luiz will need to use all of his nous and experience to keep a lid on the Korea Republic international.

Thomas Partey v Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Two brilliant midfielders will go head-to-head in the North London derby, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hoping to assert control through his physicality, while Arsenal will hope Ghanaian star Thomas Partey can stamp his defensive authority on the engine room and lay the platform for success.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv can see all their favourite stars from the African continent dominating Premier League pitches across England.

Don’t miss the 2020-21 football season on SuperSport on DStv. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on DStv.

Match broadcast details

Sunday 14 March

18:30: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1