Minister Of Finance Mlusu Caught Sleeping On Duty As Parliament Approves MK2.3 Trillion Revised Budget

Lilongwe, March 11, Mana: Parliament has on Thursday, 11 March 2021 approved the midterm 2020 – 2021 revised budget which has been pegged at MK2.3 trillion.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu, expressed gratitude towards the members of the August house for approving the revised budget.

“I am pleased that this budget has passed, but most importantly I must thank the members of parliament for the confidence they have expressed by approving this midterm budget,” said Mlusu.

The Minister added that lately, there have been a rise in cases of misusing public resources meant for development, but said government in relation with the budget and finance committee, will make sure that everything that has been allocated in budget be put to good use.

He also noted that there are still many issues that the parliamentarians would like to be done in their respective constituencies in terms of development and provision of social services.

On this, Mlusu said this was an important issue that always has to demand utmost attention, but resource availability will always determine what could be done at what point.

“I did explain to members of parliament that we also have to look at our resource envelope as regards what we can afford at what time. Whatever we can afford now, we are going to do that, and what we cannot afford now, we will consider that in our next budget,” he said.

One of the issues that also took centre stage after passing of the budget was of local government, and in particular the project of building chief’s houses.

He said government will make sure to continue funding the Ministry of Local Government to continue the project of building chiefs houses, which started with the previous administration but faced financial hiccups.

‘We are still dedicated on implementing the chief’s houses projects, but obviously we cannot build all houses at once. We have to mention that these houses were initiated by the previous government without any funding at all. So although contractors were put in place on this project, there was no funding.

“And on our part, we have had to look or make provision for funding so that we do this project of chiefs houses,” he said.

The minister said currently government is working on building Imkosi Mbelwa five of Mzimba and Imkosi Gomani five of Ntcheu houses, and once work on these houses are completed, the project will move on to other houses.

“I am aware that the house of Paramount Chief Kawinga’s (of Machinga) house was due to be repaired or built and he had to move to another house.

“But once we are done with these two houses, we are going to work on his house and subsequently the rest of the other houses. As I said, this is an ongoing issue,” he said.

Meanwhile the Chairperson of the budget finance committee, Honourable Gladys Ganda has asked the government to put in place some laws that will guide government to responsibly spend on targeted developmental activities.