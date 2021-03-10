Merck Foundation Donates 30, 000 Storybooks

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Chakwera donates 30,000 story books to Ministry of Education funded by MERCK Foundation

Lilongwe, March 9, Mana: Merck Foundation has donated 30, 000 text story books to the Ministry of Education to help in raising awareness on issues of infertility among the learners at a tender age.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday during the official handover ceremony of the books to the Ministry of Education, First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera who is the Merck More Than a Mother Ambassador in Malawi described the donation as timely saying it will impact a lot to the pupils of the country and mold them into respectful parents on infertility issues.

“I am greatly honored today to present to you, 30,000 storybooks received from the Merck Foundation in my role as Merck More Than a Mother Ambassador in Malawi.

“The storybooks being handed over to you today are: Educating Alinafe; Chosadziwa Phiri’s story and, Make the Right Choice,” she said.

Chosadziwa Phiri’s story is a storybook for pupils and students to raise awareness about infertility and to start teaching the value of respect and nurturing empathy from a very young age of four.

‘Make the Right Choice’ is a story book that the Merck Foundation has published to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic in communities and promote honesty, loyalty and hardworking among young people.

The first lady said ‘Educating Alinafe’ is a storybook that covers the importance of empowering girls through education to break the cycle of poverty, which unfortunately, has a female face.

“When Girls are educated, their countries and nations become more powerful, stronger and prosperous. Unfortunately, as you are all aware, in our African communities, girls and women often miss out on the chance to access education,” she said.

She also said that it is a common secret that countless Malawian girls struggle for their education every single day.

“There are many brilliant girls out there who are struggling financially and socially to meet their educational needs and yet, educating a girl child in particular can kick-start a great positive cycle of development,” she alluded.

She added that an educated woman has the skills, information and self confidence that she needs to be a better parent, a worker and citizen.

“It is, therefore, for this reason that I am very happy to work closely with Merck Foundation to empower girls and women to access quality education.

Currently, together with the Merck Foundation, my Foundation will, in the Academic Year 2021, support 40 brilliant and intelligent girls with scholarships, mostly in Form 1, across the country who are struggling to pay school fees,” she hinted.

She then encouraged girls be dedicated and step into frontiers that are male dominated saying education is the only thing that no one can take away from them.

You can study everything from science, technology, mathematics, accounting, engineering, chemistry and arts, among many others. You can be a Doctor, Engineer, Judge, Scientist, Pilot, Banker, Investor, an Artist, Minister and President,” she advised.

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa, hailed Merck Foundation for its gesture and assured the institution that the books will be put to proper use.

“These books will make a great difference in the spirit of instilling a reading culture in our children, this is because parents and guardians will also help much in the progression of their studies at home since they will have enough text books at home and study.

“My plea is to pupils and everyone else to help in the care of these books so that the fruits are realized later,” Kambauwa said.