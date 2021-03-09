TNM Appoints Mbwana As New CEO

Arnold Kweyani Mbwana new CEO for TNM plc

Pioneer of mobile and data solutions in the country TNM plc has appointed Arnold Kweyani Mbwana as its new Chief Executive Officer effective 1st March 2021.

Mbwana was until his appointment, Chief Finance Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the company.

In a statement signed by TNM plc Board Chairman Dr George Partridge, Mbwana has more than 15 years’ experience, in both local and international organisations, in the areas of finance, governance, enterprise risk management, audit and general management.

“He joined TNM Plc in 2011, has been an executive officer for over eight years, and central to TNM’s growth over the past ten years. Prior to joining TNM Plc, Arnold worked for an international organization where he led multi-disciplinary teams on international assignments in several countries in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia,” said Partridge.

Mbwana is a Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree from the University of Malawi. He also completed the International Executive Development Programme (IEDP) under Wits Business School and London Business School, said Partridge

Mbwana chairs the Board of Directors of TNM Mpamba Limited (mobile financial services) and was a board member for First Private Equity Fund Ltd (investment Company).

“We wish him all the best as he takes on this new challenge,” said Partridge who is also Group Chief Executive Officer for Press Corporation plc, the largest shareholder of TNM plc.