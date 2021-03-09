President Chakwera Urges Africa To Unite In Fight Against Climate Change Challenges

By Kondanani Chilimunthaka

CHAKWERA: Climate change has not only affected peace and security but also the welfare of citizens

Malawi Leader His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has addressed the summit of heads of state and government on the African Union Peace and Security Council with an appeal to all countries in the continent to stand together in the fight against climate change and addressing its challenges.

President Chakwera in his address on Tuesday afternoon said the gathering was so important and that the matter of climate change is so important considering that it has effects on the peace and security of the continent.

“As earlier illustrated by previous speakers, climate change leads to competition over dwindling natural resources and ultimately leads to conflict, with local populations resorting to taking up arms as an alternative in earning a livelihood. It is therefore imperative for African states to explore, examine and extensively discuss that link between climate change and peace and security, and most of all devise lasting solutions to the same,” said the Malawi leader.

Echoing his counterparts, President Chakwera who was addressing the summit virtually from Kamuzu Palace added that climate change leads to conflicts over things like boundaries and natural resources ending up in wars in attempts to earn a living, saying is therefore of much importance that African leaders look into these matters critically and find ways of addressing them appropriately through discussions during such summit.

Further president Chakwera told the summit that climate change has not only affected peace and security but the welfare of citizens due to severe droughts and floods, things he said need lasting solutions.

President Chakwera then elaborated on the need to strengthen the bilateral links though forums like Joint Permanent Commissions on Cooperations (JPCCs), Joint Permanent Commisions on Defence and Security (JPCDS) and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in order to mitigate climate change.