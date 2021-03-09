NANKHUMWA THE SNIPER, Ready To Hit The Road

By James Mhango.

…Only one enemy left

NANKHUMWA: Set to conquer

Nankhumwa is the only politician in Malawi’s recent history who has never failed in every bid he lays his hands on, he excels and leave his opponents in awe

Background of Snipers

Snipers are special paramilitary personnel that are trained to shoot their targets using special sniper rifles with utmost precision but under concealment and at along distance without detection.

They are a special breed, warriors with a combination of shooting skill, cunning, and patience.

Very few armies in the world have snipers in large numbers. Otherwise for various reasons snipers are very few.

Training of snipers is usually very rigorous and expensive and military leaders normally select exceptionally brave, intelligent recruits to undergo this training.

This explains why they are very few in number.

It is an open secret that Prof Bingu Wa Mutharika (MHSRIEP) was one great leader Malawi has ever had. If it was in a military set up, we could equally claim he was one of the greatest commanders ever, in the league of Douglas McArthur. Just like any other intelligent General, Bingu selected few recruits and sent them for Sniper training. One such brave boy was none other than Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The young soft spoken man from Mulanje won the trust of Prof Bingu that at a tender age of 31 he was trusted with a Ministerial position. Bingu made sure he kept this boy onto his blossom, drilling him in all kinds of political tactics and strategies that would work in various terrains.

By 2012, young Kondwani Nankhumwa popularly known as KN in political circles was a fully fledged Commando that at the demise of his mentor he kept calm and held on to the ship, and found himself detained by cashgate lady, Joyce Banda alongside his would be General Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for treasonous charges which KN and APM and other denied in Court. The lest is history.

Over time KN has fought and won numerous political battles leaving his adversaries bruised others with permanent political wounds that refuse to heal.

Nankhumwa is a brilliant fighter, a soldier who knows which battle to fight and which one not to. He is a man who calculates every move he makes and never regret any action he takes.

As the race towards the DPP Presidency heats up, we have seen alot of Presidential hopefuls running up and down campaigning for themselves in a bid to grab the party’s top job.

Malawians have seen for themselves people who have never been politicians and others who claim or aspire to become politicians burning their hard earned cash, running towards different directions in desperate attempts to buy people’s attention.

In all what has been happening, folks have been asking;where is Nankhumwa and why is he quiet?

Well, KN is a sniper who conceals himself, aim and knock off the enemy and the war is over. He does not engage in a battle without proper calculations like others who fire their arsenals aimlessly.

He fully understands that his enemy and that of Malawians is not in DPP, neither are the other DPP Presidential hopefuls. Instead it the Tonse Government that is feasting on public resources without mercy, while Malawians are sinking in abject poverty. Tonse failing to produce any result from the 8 months of being in office. All campaign promises have been shalved.

As we speak, KN has finalised his study and calculations of the battle field that any time he will be taking his position,take few shots and the final one will blow off the Tonse Alliance for good and liberate the nation.

If the information reaching this author is something to go by; we can confidently say that very soon the country will shake to its foundations from Nsanje to Chitipa, as KN the sniper will be taking to the road.

Malawi get ready!