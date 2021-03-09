Minister Usi Urges Tourism Operators To Sell Malawi

By Emmanuel Mwandama, a Contributor

Pictorial guide of Mulanje Mountain

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Michael Usi has urged tourism operators to sell Malawi so that the industry can get back its lost glory.

He was speaking on Monday during an interface meeting he had with tourism operators of Mulanje Mountain in an effort to discuss challenges they are facing and how they would like government to intervene and address the issues.

Usi outlined strategic points that government through his ministry have put in place to revamp the ministry during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I urge all the tourism operators to begin selling Malawi as the major tourist attraction in the SADC region,” Usi told all managing directors of tourism establishments in Mulanje who attended the meeting at Kara O Mula Lodge.

“Tourism operators should compete and as well as complement,” added Usi.

Usi (second right) appreciating the view of the new Mulanje Golf Club

He said Mulanje tourism operators must make sure they reposition their strategic approach in order for their businesses to survive this pandemic.

Speaking at the function, Managing Director of Kara O Mula Jones Katangwe commended the minister for the initiative which he said will empower them to be responsible and find best solutions to the current challenges.

“After this meeting, we will begin our approach in engaging all stakeholders in an effort to raise awareness. It is important that the minister has noted the challenges and provided working solutions, this is a good start,” said Katangwe.

The tourism industry is one of the hardly hit sectors with the Covid- 19 pandemic which has seen thousands of people lose their jobs. This is the third time the Minister is engaging players in the tourism industry after having similar meetings in Mangochi and Viphya recently.