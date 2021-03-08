STANDARD BANK DANGLES K10MILLION TO WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS…‘holds month-long online business workshop’

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

UNYOLO: Standard Bank plc hopes to empower Malawian women to reassert their role in business and society

Lilongwe, March 8, 2021 – Standard Bank Plc is today proud to announce launch a month-long series of interactive online seminars for Women Entrepreneurs and Thought Leaders in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

The series—to run from March 8, March 17, March 24 and March 31, 2021—will see the best pitch winning a package of K10 million in business recapitalization.

Announcing the initiative, Head Marketing and Communications Thoko Unyolo said the series dubbed ‘Women on the Rise – Business Master Class Series’, will attract 30 small and medium business owners in all sectors and aims to discuss performance-enhancing practices, personal development and unique insights surrounding women in business.

She said participants will gain insight on how to build and store business resilience and immunity in times of economic downturns due to pandemics such as Covid-19.

“The seminars will help accelerate development of women entrepreneurs in the country especially now when business performance has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. While we bring to light numerous experiences women in business encounter, it is also a great opportunity to inspire business resilience during times of uncertainty and underline our commitment of driving the growth of our home Malawi,” said Unyolo.

She said the seminars have attracted high-profile speakers from Malawi and Kenya. These include Dr. Patricia Murugami, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Breakthrough Leadership Transformation; Harrison Kalua, Managing Partner and Lead Consultant at Rose Harris Investments & Consulting & Former Chief Executive of Mzuzu Coffee Planters Cooperative Union, and Estelle Nuka the Founder and Managing Consultant of EWN Consulting & Training. There will also be representation from mHub, Malawi’s first technology and innovation hub.

The Standard Bank Marketing Head said the seminars will give women entrepreneurs a realistic chance to drink from the gourd of in-depth knowledge and experience of world-class business mentors and thought leaders.

“Through this initiative, Standard Bank plc hopes to empower Malawian women to reassert their role in business and society,” she said.

The IWD which falls on March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while also echoing a call to action for accelerating gender balance.

This year the day will be observed under the theme #ChooseToChallenge. A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. The webinar series, however, will be held under the theme, ‘#ChooseToChallenge Women on the Rise – Empowering women and leading them on the path to greatness.’

During the seminar, a panel of judges will pick the winner of the K10 million capital to be invested in the chosen business sector.

Standard Bank is a champion of #HeForShe, a solidarity movement for the advancement of gender equality.

For inquiries, contact; Thoko Unyolo – Head, Marketing & Communications Cell: +265888748307; Email: Thoko.Unyolo@standardbank.co.mw

