10 Critical Points Bushiri Raised In Times Exclusive Interview On Saturday

Bushiri stressing a point during the exclusive interview with Times’ Wonder Msiska

1. In 2018, before his arrest, he had complained to Malawi government with regards to human rights violations he was suffering in South Africa. He also raised similar concerns with human rights organisations in Malawi who took it up with South African High Commission in Malawi and also South Africa’s Human Rights Commission.

2. In the same year 2018, he complained before South African authorities—Police, Intelligence, Ministers—against three police officers from the Hawks who wanted to extort R10 million from him. He even open cases with the Independent Police department against such officers.

3. Instead of being investigated, the officers were left on the loose and, in retaliation and sheer cover up, the three officers arrested him in 2019 accusing him of buying a private jet using cash as part payment. Bushiri wondered why, if he broke the law, the three officers also arrested his wife but never arrested the white person who sold him the private jet.

4. After the arrest, Bushiri said he was given bail and attended every court session for three years without being tried because the State was still gathering evidence.

5. The three police officers, still failing to give him trial, continued to issue threats to him. They kept demanding money to withdraw his case or, if he was still not cooperating, he would be killed. Stuck to his guns, the three officers arrested him again in 2020 on fresh money laundering charges.

BUSHIRI:“When a house is burning, and someone comes out of it, you don’t, at first, ask how that person got out. You safeguard that person first.”

6. After being kept in prison for 11 days, and given poisoned food, he was released on bail and, part of the condition, was that he must be staying in one house so that he is easily monitored. During the same time, he had suffered a series of assassination attempts. He realised he was in deep danger and, again, he would never face fair trial as long as the three officers were handling his cases. He had to leave South Africa to preserve his life and seek justice in Malawi courts.

7. On how he got to Malawi, he said: “When a house is burning, and someone comes out of it, you don’t, at first, ask how that person got out. You safeguard that person first.”

8. He is not in Malawi to seek political intervention. He is in Malawi seeking to have his story heard by the country’s respected justice system.

9. He believes that doctors treat, and God heals. That is why, after praying for his sick child, he took the responsibility of sending her to the hospital. Further, he said he has never, even a single day, claimed that he has healed a person, or anointing oil or wrist bands heals people; rather, it’s God that heals people. He only prays for people and the anointing materials are only conduits of God’s power.

10. He said his case will be a watershed on how Malawi will be treated in foreign lands. He added he believes that there are so many Malawians in foreign land facing what he faced in South Africa