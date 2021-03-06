Govt Ponders On Giving Sex Workers Risk Allowances Against Teachers

Female sex workers have implored on President Lazarus Chakwera to consider them in different economic empowerment programs to cushion them from the financial pangs of the Covid-19 pandemic, which they say has hit them hard.

They have made the plea during a meeting they are having in Salima with Presidential Advisor on Non- governmental Organisations Martha Kwataine, who is responding to the petition they presented to government in January this year through their grouping Female Sex Workers Association(FSW).

Among their concerns in the petition was the need for government to adjust opening and closing time for drinking joints, arguing the current 2 to 8pm,is not conducive to their business.

The FSW laments that most of their customers are men who go to work and their knocking off time is the time the drinking joints are closed, hence the need for soft loans as they are equally Malawians and needs support.

Responding on the concerns, Kwataine said government will ponder on them and will revert after wider consultation.