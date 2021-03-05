DMI University Sixth Graduation In Pictures

Graduates set for the ceremony -Photo Credit Gracian Jeke, Mana

DMI-St John Baptist University held its sixth graduation ceremony in Mzuzu Thursday where 601 graduates from four campuses of Mangochi, Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu received degrees and diplomas in various fields.

DMI sanate members litsening to a speach by graduates representative-Photo Credit Gracian Jeke,Mana

The event was held through virtual platform with only sixteen graduates attending physically.

Vendor sells flowers at the event – Photo Credit Gracian Jeke, Mana

Rev. Howard Matiya Nkhoma, who is Acting Chancellor for Livingstonia University and member of Senate for DMI-St John Baptist University, presided over the graduation that took place at Mary Mount Secondary Hall in Mzuzu.