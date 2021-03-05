DMI University Sixth Graduation In Pictures

DMI-St John Baptist University held its sixth graduation ceremony in Mzuzu Thursday where 601 graduates from four campuses of Mangochi, Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu received degrees and diplomas in various fields.
The event was held through virtual platform with only sixteen graduates attending physically.
Rev. Howard Matiya Nkhoma, who is Acting Chancellor for Livingstonia University and member of Senate for DMI-St John Baptist University, presided over the graduation that took place at Mary Mount Secondary Hall in Mzuzu.