Ombudsman Faults Appointment of Madalitso Mmeta As PPDA Chair

Dr. Chizuma: It was illegal

The Ombudsman Martha Chizuma has faulted the appointment of Madalitso Mmeta as Board Chairperson of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) describing it as illegal.

According to Chizuma, Madalitso Mmeta was appointed illegally and he knew about that but never recused himself.

Chizuma says Mmeta was caught in conflict of interest as he was also lawyer representing former President Peter Mutharika and that therefore he couldnt stop the payment of the South African lawyers as his wish was to help Mutharika win the case.

The Ombudsman has therefore ordered Mmeta to pay back a sum of 8.7 million kwacha which was spent on during his time as Board Chairperson.

Mmeta has also been ordered to pay the amount before 28th May 2021 and that the evidence of payment should be forwarded to Ombudsman office.

In addition, Chizuma has also faulted Lloyd Muhara Former government Chief Secretary over hisrole in the illegal appointment of Mmeta.

The ombudsman has therefore asked the Judicial service commission to deliberate on the competence of Muhara to hold the position of the high court judge.