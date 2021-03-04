Continental Holdings Limited Contributes K27.3 million Towards COVID-19

Beatrix Mosiwa Ndovi (left) Chief Finance Officer for CDH Investment Bank handing over the medical equipment to Society of Medical Doctors representative Dr Winnie Mhone

Continental Holdings Limited (CHL) and its subsidiaries namely CDH Investment Bank, Continental Asset Management Ltd Continental Capital Limited, Continental Properties Limited and Continental Pension Services Company have contributed items worth K27.3 million towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items include Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders with flowmeters and regulators, and pulse oximeters.

Speaking in Blantyre at a symbolic presentation function of the items, the Group Financial Controller for Continental Holdings Limited Kingsley Zulu said during tough times created by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to work together with government and other stakeholders to fight against the pandemic.

“As a Group we believe that we all need to rally together in times like these to ensure that Malawi’s response against COVID-19 is effective,” said Zulu.

He further said the pandemic has affected business operations and the communities within which the CHL operate hence the donation as part of the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the health and well-being of their stakeholders.

Zulu said this is not the first time that the group was contributing towards the COVID-19 fight saying during the first wave of the pandemic, they donated personal protective equipment through the Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi valued at K7million.

“Our subsidiary, CDH Investment Bank supported the Kamuzu College of Nursing with on-line learning equipment. The Continental Holdings Group has so far contributed K41million towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and remains committed to continue doing so until Malawi is COVID-19 free,” said Zulu.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Medical Doctors Society in Malawi Dr. Winnie Mhone, hailed Continental Holdings Limited and all its subsidiaries for their commitment in supporting Government’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“This donation will go a long way in in bridging some of the gaps in our national health care system. The donated items will be distributed to hospitals with the most need across the country upon consultations with the COVID-19 response team,” she said.