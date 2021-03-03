Chakwera Hails Malawi Martyrs…pays homage

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has urged the country’s citizenry to jealously safeguard Malawi’s freedom in honour of several brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for the attainment of the country’s self – rule.

The President made the remarks at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Wednesday during an event marking this year’s Martyrs Day.

In his address, he led the nation in paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the liberty of the nation from colonial rule.

Dr. Chakwera added that there was need to attach a great sense of responsibility to the current freedom to demonstrate that the struggle of those who gave their all for self – rule was not in vain.

Among those who attended the event was State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima. During the event, Malawi Defense Force – MDF soldiers mounted a ceremonial daily routine guard.

Records indicate that the highest number of those who died during the 3rd March 1959 uprising was registered in the Lakeshore district of Nkhata Bay, where about 31 unarmed men and women were shot dead in cold blood.

The uprising also led to the harassment and imprisonment of several others across the country.

Malawi’s colonial rule is infamous for its use of natives through forced and unpaid labour, otherwise called ‘Thangata System.’ 3rd March is a public holiday in Malawi. The country attained her independence on July 6, 1964. – MBC Online Services.#MBCNewsLive