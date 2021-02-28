Malawi, India Exchange Extradition Treaty

Mkondiwa, Uttam signing the agreement

Malawi and India have today, February 26, 2021 exchanged instruments of ratification of the extradition treaty at a ceremony held in Delhi.

H.E. Mr. George Mkondiwa, Malawi High Commissioner to India and Mr. Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary Consular, Passport & Visa (CPV) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India exchanged the instruments on behalf of their Governments, respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, H.E Mr. George Mkondiwa expressed happiness that the bilateral relations between Malawi and India continue to grow from strength to strength.

The High Commissioner thanked the Government of India for the continued financial and technical support it renders to Malawi in various fields of development including: capacity development in agriculture, education, Information technology (IT) health, energy, and water development. He also commended the Government of India for offering Malawi, 50,000 vaccines for the Covid 19 front line workers, in a true spirit of south-south cooperation.

DEAL DONE: Mkondiwa, Uttam showcasing the agreement

In his remarks, Mr. Devesh Uttam, observed that Malawi and India continue to enjoy cordial bilateral relations. He noted that the exchange of the extradition treaty instruments marked yet another milestone in the relations between Malawi and India. He expressed happiness that the two countries share common beliefs and aspirations at the national and international level.

He commended Malawi for supporting India’s bid at the United Nations.

In accordance with Article 26, paragraph 2, of the said Treaty, it shall enter into force on the date of exchange of the instruments of Ratification, i.e. today 26 February 2021.

Among other things, the Treaty will enable each contracting state to extradite any person accused or convicted of an extraditable offence within the territory of one state whether such offence was committed before or after the entry into force of the extradition treaty.

The treaty will also cover offences committed outside the territory of the requesting state but in respect of which it has jurisdiction.

Malawi and India will soon embark on the preparation and signing of instruments for exchange of convicted persons, currently serving their sentences in prisons of the two countries.