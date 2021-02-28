Govt Requests Teachers To Resume Work On Monday



REQUEST FOR ALL TEACHERS AND LECTURERS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND TEACHERS’ TRAINING COLLEGES TO RESUME WORK

The Ministry of Education would like to request all Teachers and Lecturers in Public Primary and Secondary Schools and Teachers’ Training Colleges (TTCs) to resume work on Monday 1st March, 2021 for teaching and learning to commence.



The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public and all Teachers that in the just ended week, the Ministry and Teachers’ Union of Malawi (TUM) held discussions to resolve concerns raised by TUM.

The said meeting amicably resolved all issues raised by TUM that fall under the remit of the Ministry of Education. The issue of Teachers’ risk allowances was referred to and addressed by the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19. The outcome of these two meetings was immediately communicated to all Teachers and the public.



The Ministry of Education also wishes to inform Teachers and the public that it is committed to continued engagement with TUM and to ensuring Teachers’ welfare, which is one of the Ministry’s Reform areas being given the highest priority.

In addition, the Ministry wishes to announce that it is in the final stages of

establishing the Teachers’ Council of Malawi, whose mandate is to address issues of Teacher professionalism and welfare among other things.



The Ministry would like to request all Education Division Managers (EDMs), Directors of Education, Youth and Sports (DEYS) and District Education Managers (DEMs) in Councils, and Head Teachers to ensure that learning commences in earnest on Monday, 1st March, 2021. In this regard, all Head Teachers are requested to maintain Teachers’ attendance registers for inspection by the officials from Directorate of Education Quality Assurance Services (DQAS) formerly known as Directorate of Inspectorate and Advisory Services (DIAS) together with its subnational structures based in Education Divisions, Districts and Zones.



The Ministry would like to assure all the Teachers and Lecturers in public schools and in TTCs of its commitment to continue to prioritise their welfare.



Kiswell D. Dakamau

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY ADMINISTRATION

For: SECRETARY FOR EDUCATION