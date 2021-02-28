Chakwera Finally Implements APM’s K35,000 Cushion Package: Heeds To Nankhumwa Call

Despite the COVID-19 looting by MCP led government, President Lazarus Chakwera has roused up from slumber by heeding to the Leader of the Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa’s calls for the president to start implementing the cushion measures that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his DPP government had put in place before bowing out of government.

In the Press Statement released by the Ministry of Economy Planning and Development which is under Vice President, Saulos Claus Chilima, the government has pumped in K19billion to help the ultra-poor urban people whose businesses were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Statement says the town- dwellers will be getting 35,000.00 per month and that the program will be targeting close to 200,000 beneficiaries. The program will run for three months from January to March.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has on number of occasions requested President Chakwera to start implementing the DPP approach to this calamity among others paying a small amount of money to the vulnerable.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika had put several interventions during COVID-19 amongst others were the reduction of fuel and the cash transfer programs.