Inside Mtambo Vehicle Theft

Mtambo has been running a drug ring together with his driver Gift Sinyangwe and Bodyguard John Chiweza

Details are starting to emerge about the ‘theft’ of cabinet minister Timothy Mtambo’s official vehicle on Wednesday night with revelations that it was a drug operation gone badly.

Mtambo is said to have been using his status as a member of the cabinet to use his vehicle to transport drugs including cocaine because ministerial vehicles are not subjected to police checks.

“The minister has been running his drug ring with his bodyguard John Chiweza who is an ex-Malawi Army soldier and was involved in the disappearance of drugs at Lumbadzi Court same time back,” said the source.

The ‘stolen’ vehicle

Chiweza is said to have run away to Tanzania but his colleagues who stole the drugs in Lumbadzi were arrested and are serving time at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

“This Chiweza guy is very violent, he was among the people who were beating up people during the DPP regime and recently during the by elections in Karonga,” he said.

Mtambo is said to have dumped all his bodyguards during his HRDC days and personally called Chiweza from Tanzania where he was hiding from the drug charges to come home and be his bodyguard, well, and probably run the drug business together.

“What is not making sense from the theft of the vehicle is that Mtambo took almost 8 hours to realize that his vehicle was stolen and the issue was only known after the alleged accident in the north, probably the minister was aware of what was happening,” said another source.

“If the police want to crack this case, they should look into the background of the driver and the bodyguard, they will solve this case without any problems,” he added.