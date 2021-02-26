High Court Order Seizure Of Chisale’s K1.7billion Assets

The High Court has granted the government an order to seize assets amounting to K1.7 billion belonging to Norman Chisale, former personal bodyguard to former President Peter Mutharika.

The office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through the assets forfeiture unit, the Financial Intelligence Authority ( FIA), Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and Malawi Police Service (MPS) Fiscal and Fraud Department, and other law enforcement agencies jointly applied for the court order.

Justice Mike Tembo granted the court order, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni has confirmed. (Nation Online)