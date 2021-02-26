Decentralization Under Siege As Chakwera Stops Council From Handling Money

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera( MG1) has ordered the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to ban all councils from handling any tambala concerning COVID-19.

In a statement released by the by the Commission for the Disaster Management Affairs, the council has also reminded the council to submit monthly expenditure reports for month of February, 2021 by 5th of March, 2021.

“The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus held a meeting on 23rd February, 2021 at BICC to provide guidance and direction on utilisation of Mk17.270 billion finding that was already released to clusters. The PTF made the following resolutions:

“Except for the ministries of Health and Education, all clusters and councils must stop spending the allocated resources with immediate effect; all councils must transfer their respective funds back into the DODMA account immediately; and that all councils must immediately submit their proposed itemized activity plans on how they intend to spend their allocations to DODMA,” said the Statement signed by the Commissioner of DODMA Rev Moses Chinphepo.

The order comes in at the backdrop of the massive looting by President Chakwera’s government where MK6.2billion has been squandered by politicians and top civil servants while patients in hospitals are gasping for air as all hospitals in the country lack oxygen storages for COVID-19 patients to survive.

Chakwera promised Malawians that his government will be zero on corruption and yet last month Transparency International released a report that Malawi government is losing a fight on corruption due to poor leadership of that country.