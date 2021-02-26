Chakwera, Chilima Commended For Achieving 50-50 Representation On Comprehensive Review Of Civil Service Task Force

FESTO MOVEMENT COMMENDS THE PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT ON ACHIEVING 50-50 REPRESENTATION ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF CIVIL SERVICE TASK FORCE

Blantyre, 23rd February 2021



Women’s Manifesto Movement wishes to applaud the State President His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCathy Chakwera and Vice President Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima for appointing a Gender Balanced

Task force on the Comprehensive review of the Civil Service in accordance with the Gender Equality Act of 2013.

We believe that women everywhere understand best the solutions to the problems that they face and therefore should be present on all decision-making tables. The appointment of women to this Task force gives them an opportunity to assist the leadership in bringing out issues that could have been locked out of the discussions.



As a women’s rights movement, we believe that such appointments will not only contribute to Malawi’s achievement of SGD 5, Target 5.5 and re-affirm Malawi’s commitment to The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), BUT also inspire all sectors of our

society to respect women’s rights.

The appointments have demonstrated that the Country’s leadership is committed to addressing the long standing Gender inequalities that have led to the marginalization of women in our society.

It is therefore our hope and belief that the step taken will continue in all

appointments in the near future. We call upon all those involved in public appointments to emulate the example set by the Presidency in upholding the Gender Equality Act in appointing individuals to public positions.



Women’s Manifesto Movement (WNM) is a grouping of like-minded institutions and organizations that came together to lead Malawian women in developing a Women’s Manifesto.

The Movement continues to advocate for the respect, protection and fulfilment of women’s rights in Malawi.

