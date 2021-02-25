The Public Service Systems Review Taskforce Rolls Into Action

CHILIMA: Chairs the committee

The Public Service Systems Review Taskforce which government announced on February 19th 2021, today held its first meeting in Lilongwe – marking the first day of the 90-day assignment to review and restructure the three Government systems of Allowances, Procurement, and Employment Contracts as mandated by His Excellency, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.

Realising the urgency of the task at hand, the Taskforce members have agreed and committed to deliver a comprehensive recommendation report within the stipulated 90 days but will be reporting progress and making recommendations on quick-wins e.g. Procurement. Thus, four sub-committees have been formed to tackle specific tasks: (i) Procurement (ii) Allowances (iii) Employment Contracts (iv) Conditions of Service.

In carrying out the work, the Taskforce will be engaging different stakeholder groups depending on the specific task at hand. The Taskforce will also be regularly engaging and updating both the media and the public.

To this effect, special email addresses will be created and communicated where the public could deposit their input on the task at hand.

The Taskforce members have further agreed that they will largely be holding meetings virtually save for situations where physical meetings are inevitable.

