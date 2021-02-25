SECURITY LAPSE! Minister Mtambos’ Official Vehicle Stolen

STOLEN BUT FOUND: Mtambo’s official vehicle

Embarrassing! Barely days after thieves broke into the office of the second citizen, the Vice President of the Country, thieves stole the official vehicle of a full cabinet minister.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo’s official Toyota Prado VXL was however found in Bwengu in Rumphi after the robbers were involved in a road accident.

“What happened was that the driver was hijacked by robbers and they told him to drive the car. And After reaching somewhere close to Bwengu in Rumphi, they tied him to a tree. Then the robbers took over the car and unfortunately they got involved in a car accident and they run away leaving the car. That was the whole episode has been done,” said one narrator in a clip that has gone already viral in Tumbuka language.

Another source corroborated the story saying the minister sent someone to buy medicine but the vehicle never came back whole night and no alarm was raised until after about seven hours trip to Bwengu.

Currently the driver is now receiving medical treatment at Rumphi district hospital.

“You do not need a Commission of inquiry on the security lapse involving the Vice President and a cabinet minister, if we had a strong leader, the Inspector General of Police would be packing his bags by now,” said a top security analyst.