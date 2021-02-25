Mpinganjira Foundation donates K10million PPEs to Adventist Hospitals

Annabel Mpinganjira(left) presents some of the PPEs to Dr Kasenga

The Thomson and Barbra Mpinganjira Foundation Thursday donated Personal protective Equipment (PPE) worth K10 million to the Adventist Health Services (AHS) hospitals in the country.

The donation comes barely two days after the Foundation made a similar donation worth K20 million to the Ministry of Health for the three major referral hospitals in the country.

Speaking at the presentation of the PPEs in Blantyre, a representative of the Foundation, Annabel Mpinganjira noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone and they felt they should make their contribution towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“The Thomson and Barbra Mpinganjira Foundation commends the outstanding work the Adventist Health Services does in servicing lives in its hospitals and may God continue blessing the institution, its leadership and all staff so that more lives can be saved now and in the years to come.”

“The Foundation believes in partnership to create synergy for greater impact hence working together with the Adventist Health Services to fight the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Mpinganjira.

The assorted items that were donated include surgical masks, Gloves, Chlorine Powder, Sprayers, Gumboots, Hand Sanitizers, Infrared Thermometers, liquid hand soap among others.

Annabel Mpinganjira speaks at the function

Mpinganjira also said the Foundation aims to use creative approaches to bring hope and joy to the underprivileged by improving their outcomes in the health and education sectors and creating an enterprise development platform for the youth with creative business ideas to flourish.

“The Foundation, therefore, aims to facilitate the development of more educated, healthier and wealthier people through job creation, building communities and sustainable lives. Collectively we are going to win the Covid-19 battle,” she said.

Adventist Health Services Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fryson Kasenga hailed the Foundation for the donation saying it will go a long way in the fight against the pandemic.

“AHS has a network of 16 clinics; 5 in the south, 5 centre, 6 in the north. Procurement of the PPE’s and transportation to all 16 clinics has been a significant challenge due to financial constraints. So we can’t manage to procure all these materials that the Foundation has brought to us. This is really a significant support that we have received because the donation has come at the right time.”

“We are not taking this support for granted, we are very grateful because our members of staff will make use of these materials to ensure that Covid-19 is well taken care of. May God continue to bless the Foundation, AHS and Malawi nation as we work together to fight this pandemic COVID 19 which is taking our lives day by day and is causing human suffering,” said Dr Kasenga.