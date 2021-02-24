Resilient Policies Crucial for post Covid Comeback – Chilima

CHILIMA: Resilient policies and strategies are crucial for LDCs in order to put the economies on track after the Covid 19 pandemic

Resilient policies and strategies are crucial for Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to enable them jump start the economy after the devastation caused by COVID 19, Malawi’s Vice President said on Tuesday.

Dr. Saulos Chilima was speaking when he participated in a session on rethinking structural transformation in African Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in the era of technological advancement and innovation.

The session was part of the on going virtual Africa Regional Review meeting which Malawi is hosting ahead of the 5th UN conference of LDCs.

Malawi’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera opened the meeting on Monday while committing Malawi’s desire to graduate from LDC’s through sound economic policies.

Chilima addressing the world during the session

Since Monday up to Friday, participants are sharing ideas to advance economic transformation with Vice President Chilima chairing one of the sessions on the day.

On Tuesday, Chilima partcipated in a session chaired by Maria Jose Torres March, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malawi discussing structural transformation in African LDCs.

“Resilient policies and strategies are crucial for LDCs in order to put the economies on track after the Covid 19 pandemic,” said Chilima citing long term economic growth strategies by both governments and the private sector.

The LDC community is made of 33 African countries and Haiti from the Caribbean.