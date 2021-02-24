Oops!Chakwera Rebuffs Teachers

AT RISK: A Malawian teacher captured in a crowded classroom

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje has told Parliament and the media that government will not entertain teachers’ request for Covid risk allowances.

The rebuff comes a day after President Chakwera failed to make a decision, dodged the matters and sent Teachers Union of Malawi to the Presidential Taskforce of COVID-19.

The Minister also said the the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 has rejected a request by the Teachers Union Of Malawi (TUM) to give teachers risk allowances.

Minister of Education Agness NyaLonje has told Parliament that the Taskforce came up with the decision today and the same has been communicated to TUM.

NyaLonje says the Taskforce believes it is not appropriate to give teachers the allowances this time around.

Teachers across the country are angry with the theft of K6.2 billion in which they were named to have received far allowances when the covid fund looting did not reach them as the money was diverted back to big politicians.

As a result, teachers felt the pain of working without risk allowances and demanded to be given the risk allowances.

All public schools teachers are staying from work to express their grievances. Teachers are ganging for mass demonstrations next week.