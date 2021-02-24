GOSH!So Those 16 Dodma Employees Were Arrested for K7pin? Where Are Those Big Fishes That Looted The Real Money?

IDRISS ALI NASSER

Of the 16 DODMA employees arrested thus far and detained at Maula Prison on the K6.2 billion COVIDGATE are three interns, two drivers, one public relations officer, a messenger, and an old lady; an office orderly.

They are accused of “eating” lunch for two days (K7,000) when they should have claimed K3,500 for one day only.

Meanwhile, those that looted the real money—the K5 billion lost to inflated invoices and bogus provision of “goods and services” are out here flourishing.

It may be a hard thing to accept but this is true; the idea of rule of law is far ahead of us as a people. What we do best is political expediency.

Because of that, the system will always protect and coddle its own big fish and pull wool over everyone’s eyes by making a show of throwing the small fish to the wolves.

Here is a list of the people that are remanded to Maula following their eating lunch for two days (K3,500.00) per day. Ombudsman ordered them to pay back the K7,000.00 and they did:

A. DODMA

Dyce Nkhoma – Director for Risk Reduction Fyawupi Mwafongo- Deputy Director Response & Recovery Patrice Chogawana – Principal Accountant Natasha Mbengo – Principal Relief & Rehabilitation Officer Gladson Kapito – Pincipal Human Resource Management Officer Chipiliro Khamura – Public Relations Officer Dalitso Chikoti – Economist Nora Lungu – Accountant Cecilia tembenikani – Office Superitendent Ruth Gobede- Secretary Attanizio Tavekenji – Driver Bettie Ng’ona- Driver Selina Chigwenembe – Messenger Chigomezgo Mhango – Intern Sinya Nyasulu – Intern Gift Mvula – Intern

B. MINISTRY OF CIVIC EDUCATION AND NATIONAL UNITY

Dalitso Chikwembani – Deputy Director for Civic Education Paul Sichali – Driver

Am sure there could be others from other Ministries and Departments that have been picked yesterday. I hear 11 including from Labour and Agriculture