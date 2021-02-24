GEORGE CHAPONDA BACK: Spits Fire, Tells Tonse Govt To Apologise On Covid-19 Remarks

CHAPONDA:Covid-19 funds have been abused under her watch

Mulanje South West Parliamentarian Dr. George Thapatula Chaponda has called on Tonse Alliance Government to apologize for saying there was no Covid-19 in Malawi before the fresh presidential election.

Chaponda also called on Chiponda to resign saying many people have died due to Covid-19 adding Covid-19 funds have been abused under her watch.

Chaponda was responding to a report that the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo presented in Parliament on Wednesday, February 24.

“I would like to ask the Minister of Health to apologize to Malawians that President Chakwera made huge error and in the process lying to Malawians that COVID-19 has not reached Malawi and yet Malawians were dying at that time though not at the same rate as of now. It’s that recklessness talk that made people not to adhere to the scientific measures the then government of Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika had out place to contain the situation.,” said Chaponda who is well known for tough talk.

However, the Minister has put her foot down saying President Chakwera will not apologize because at that time, COVID-19 had not reached the extremes we have now.