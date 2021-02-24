ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Seasoned PS Justin Saidi Quits

SAIDI: Has resigned

Enough is enough!Former Principal Secretary of Education Justin Saidi has resigned from civil service with immediate effect.

Saidi is a well known technocrat within the Civil Service and has worked under different regimes but kept his job as PS.

President Chakwera warehoused some PS after taking over the reign of power from Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika. He decided to keep most PS at his OPC office where they could everyday go and read newspapers without no job descriptions.

‘Saidi’ as one of the dedicated PS in Malawi was warehoused on rumours that he was a ‘cadet’ and that he wasn’t supposed to be part of the new MCP administration regardless of his experience in civil service.

Chakwera is on a mission to clear the ‘blue rubble’ and keep his ‘tambala rubble’ though being caught pants down sharing COVID-19 money under his watch.

PS said tendered his resignation letter on 22nd of February, 2021.