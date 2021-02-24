DPP ‘CEO’ Brown Mpinganjira Fires Party Cadre For Allegedly Beating Him At Press Conference

Self-acclaimed DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira has come under fire for signing the letter firing party officials that allegedly beat him up at a press conference in Lilongwe despite himself being a complainant.

Observers say Mpinganjira who was a ‘lead’ victim in the press briefing assault was not supposed to sign the letter as his hands are tied for conflict of interest.

They are also suggesting that the expulsion letter was supposed to come from the Secretary General of the Party after following all legal and moral channels and not the way Mpinganjira had done.

“Now I am with those who say that common sense is not common. Seriously bwana BJ was not supposed to be the one signing this letter. No different from what we saw the other day that an interdicted officer goes on to interdict other officers,” commented one media guru who didn’t want to be named.

A legal schlor who opted for anonymity said it was sad that DPP as a party full of topnotch lawyers was failing to administer a cardinal rule in the legal profession which says, “you can’t condemn someone without hearing their side of the story.. Its simply called Rules of National Justice.

“What DPP has done is a gross violation of basic tenets of human rights. You can not fire someone from the organization without hearing their side. It doesn’t work like that. I’m surprised that DPP as a party which is rich in legal advisory cannot sink so low to axe people based on ‘rumours.

“And by looking at the letter, you can easily say that it’s senseless document as it does not raise any ground of their expulsion.” he said.

In the Press Statement Mpinganjira said the party has agreed to fire them for putting the party into disrepute.

Some of those fired are Alex Chiwaya popularly known as Blue-Boy and Alex Chimwala.

DPP is creating a lot of battles within it’s brand because of lack of leadership, a development which has seen Mpinganjira growing so big to the extent of fooling around Mutharika.