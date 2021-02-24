Aford’s Chihana Tells Chakwera To Fire Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda And All Ministers Involved In Covid-gate

CHIHANA: Let those ministers resign

Mzimba North MP (Alliance for Democracy) Yeremiah Chihana has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda and all other ministers whose controlling officers have been suspended or fired over Covid-19 funds abuse.

Chihana says there is no way one chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 can be fired leaving another chair.

According to Chihana, the other ministers could have been the ones that made decisions in the abuse of the funds.

However, Chiponda has called on Chihana to get his facts right. She says Ministers in Tonse Alliance are not drawing allowances from the Covid-19 funds.

She says there is an audit into the funds which the MPs may wish to check.

She has challenged that should the audit establish that she pocketed from Covid-19 funds, she will be the first to resign.

Chiponda insists she is an honest person and is ready to resign when proven that she benefited. (NATION-ONLINE)