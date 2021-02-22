Police Arrest 12 More Presiding Officers (Primary School Teachers) For Using Tippex During 2019 Polls In LL

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 12 more presiding officers who were located at Lilongwe City Centre constituency during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

According to James Kadadzela, National Police Publicist they are suspected to have taken a hand in mismanaging the 2019 elections.

Kadadzela said the twelve will be charged with ‘Use of tippex and alterations of official documents contrary to section 115 (C) as read with section 118 of the PPE Act.



The total number of the arrested presiding officers is now at 17.They will be taken to court Tuesday for prosecution soon.