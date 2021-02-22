K Motors Donates K12 million Ambulance To Lilongwe DHO

Karim (right) hands over the keys of the ambulance to Ngoma

Blantyre based motor vehicle repairing and panel beating company on Friday donated an ambulance worth K12 million to Lilongwe District Health Office as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy.

Speaking when he handed over the ambulance, K Motors Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Karim said the donation is in response to the call by President Lazarus Chakwera for support to the health sector especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As you are aware we started an initiative with musician Dr. Patience Namadingo to rehabilitate broken down Ambulances across the country but we thought as K Motors, we should do whatever we can to help after the President’s call by donating this Ambulance worth K12 million,” said Karim.

Presidential Adviser on Safe motherhood Dorothy Ngoma said the Ambulance which has been allocated to Khongoni Health Centre in Lilongwe rural will save lives for mothers and babies in the area.

Lilongwe District director of health and social services Alinafe Tambala thanked K Motors for the donation saying it will help in service delivery as the district needs about 40 ambulances to carter for about 2.7 million people in both Lilongwe urban and rural.

She said the district is currently using 20 ambulances which she bemoaned that are not enough.

The newly established K Motors embarked on a project to fix broken ambulances across the country for one year as part of giving back to society. They have already fixed one ambulance for Chikwawa District Hospital and will be handing over another rehabilitated Ambulance at the same hospital during the first week of March. K Motors also donated a motor bike to a rural health centre in Chitipa.