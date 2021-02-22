IllOVO WALKS THE TALK: Fulfils MK100million Covid-19 Donation, Reach Out To Nkhota Kota Hospital

NOBLE CAUSE: Illovo Dwangwa General Manager Jerry Ndlovu hands over the items

As the war against coronavirus pandemic continues, Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc has fulfilled its promise of donating Covid-19 supplies worth K100 million to several health facilities across the country.

Health facilities that have benefited from the donation are Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Kasithula Covid-19 Isolation Centre in Chikwawa and of late Nkhotakota District Hospital.

The Covid-19 supplies include Oxygen Concentrators, N70 Ventilators, and Oxygen Cylinders, Pulse Ox meters, Blood Pressure Machine, Suction Machine and Bed sheets.

Speaking after donation MK40million for the rehabilitation of Nkhotakota District Hospital Pharmacy which was gutted by fire some months ago, Illovo Dwangwa General Manager Jerry Ndlovu said the items will help in addressing some of the challenges Covid-19 isolation and treatment centers are facing.

“Part of the pledged amount has been used to contract a company to ensure the rehabilitation of the pharmacy that was burnt and as result part of the isolation Centre had to be used for the purpose of running a pharmacy. The rest of the money has been used to procure the items being given today.

“These items will alleviate some of the shortages at the isolation center and allow for provision of better care to COVID-19 patients….As a business we do understand and appreciate the fact that our behavior is necessary in ensuring that the medical teams are protected and the situation in hospitals improve,” said Ndlovu.

The General Manager said the company will continue to display its commitment through ongoing internal campaign to combat COVID-19 that is so rightfully themed “COVID-19 it’s in our hands”.

“This is because it really is in our hands as individuals to play our role in observing the 3 w’s that is wearing of Masks, watching social distancing and washing of hands amongst all other advice being given through ministry of health.” he said.

In his remarks, District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Blessings Nkhoma thanked Illovo Sugar Malawi for continued support and for joining the COVID 19 fight in the district.