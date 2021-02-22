APM SUMMONS GOVERNORS TO ENDORSE KABAMBE: Mwanamveka, Nankhumwa Are Threats To DK Candidature

KABAMBE: Mutharika’s anointed heir

As dust refuses to settle in the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the party’s leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has summoned all regional, district, governors and all youths directors to his Villa House in Mangochi to cox them into endorsing Dalitso Kabambe as the party’s leader.

Both Mutharika and Kabambe are from Thyolo district.

Sources within the Central Executive Committee say the development follows research findings that are suggesting that two contenders, Joseph Mwanamvekha and Kondwani Nankhumwa are away ahead of APM’s anointed heir, Kabambe.

Kabambe a the former Reserve Bank Governor who gave himself an outrageous K27 milloon per month salary was axed by President Lazarus Chakwera after change of leadership at Capital Hill.

Sources indicate that APM has noticed that Mwanamvekha and Nankhumwa are ahead of his anointed son, Kabambe amongst all voters in the party from constituency to regional and parliamentary levels.

“Bwana as we stand now, Mwanamvekha and Nankhumwa can not lose the election at the convention to Kabambe. These two gentlemen are so much loved in the party at any level, you can imagine,” said a source.

APM is said to have been briefed by one of the central executive members who was part of the research team.

MUTHARIKA: Wants Kabambe to take over

Kabambe has been tasked to pair his candidature with former First lady Gertrude Mutharika as his running mate during the 2025 tripartite polls targeting Eastern Region votes, a move many feel is a ploy to prolong the Mutharika dynasty.

Recently Joseph Mwanamveka has been on the campaign trail all over Malawi to woo support for his candidature at the DPP convention which is to be done in 2023 according to DPP constitution. and

According to the research DPP central executive made, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President is leading in the polls with a comfortable percentage. Nankhumwa is leading by 55%, DPP spokesman on Finance in Parliament, Joseph Mwanamveka coming second at 30%, Bright Msaka who is DPP Vice President for the East comes third with 10% while Dr Daliso Kabambe comes last with 5%.

The above numbers have made Professor Mutharika and his inner circle to summon governors to threaten them so that they endorse Kabambe now though he is not popular.

Many Malawians have expressed concern over Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika type of leadership where he is being bulldozed to make unpopular decisions against the will of the people.