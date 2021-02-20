FDH Money Bureau Donates PPE Items To KIA Police

Khamula (left) presents one of the items to Walumbe

FDH Money Bureau, a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, Friday handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth K3.6 Million to Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The items donated included 300 branded reflective vests, 300 masks and 150 sanitizers to protect Airport Police and citizens from the disease.

Presenting the donation at KIA, FDH Money Bureau Managing Director, Daniel Pinto Khamula said FDH Money Bureau has a good working relationship with Malawi Police through various service points including Kamuzu International Airport, Chileka Airport, Mwanza, Dedza and Songwe borders.

“We applaud the police for the work they do in enforcing security and in the process taking care of customers and the community at large hence our donation of these PPEs to enhance the effectiveness of their work. They work as frontline workers at points that connect Malawi to the rest of the world and as a result they face risks especially in this Covid-19 pandemic era,” said Khamula.

Senior Superintendent for Airport Security Lazarus Walumbe hailed FDH Money Bureau for the kind gesture saying the donation came at the right time when they were running out of PPEs as their allocation from Police Headquarters is not enough.

“We are thankful to the FDH Money Bureau for coming to our rescue with this donation of PPEs because we are at high risk being frontline workers at entry points like KIA. This will make us safe and provide the much needed security,” said Walumbe.

