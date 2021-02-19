Mec Commissioner Linda Kunje Launches By-election In Zomba Changalume Constituency…Jean Mathanga In CK East

Kunje launching the By-elections in Zomba

Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Commissioner Linda Kunje has called on aspiring contestants in the March 30 by-elections to desist from violent acts during campaign period.Kunje has also appealed to stakeholders such as the citizenry to ensure that they are following Covid-19 preventive measures during all the electoral processes.

Kunje made the remarks during the launch of by-election exercise for Zomba Changalume Constituency.

Mec is set to hold by-elections in the area following the death of former parliamentarian for the area, John Chikalimba.

Mec will also hold by-elections in Chikwawa East, Nsanje North, Nsanje Central, Karonga North West, Ntchisi North and Lilongwe Msinja South constituencies.

In another development, Commissioner Dr. Jean Mathanga presided over the launch of by-elections in Chikwawa East Constituency.