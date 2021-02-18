We Will Proceed To Delink UNIMA-VP Chilima Declares

Vice-President Saulos Chilima says government will proceed to delink the University of Malawi (UNIMA) into three universities namely the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences MUBAS through Act No. 19 of 2019; the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES); and the University of Malawi (UNIMA) passed as Act No. 18 of 2019.

The Vice-President met with the Council of the University of Malawi today alongside the Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, the Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe, Director of Higher Education Dr. Levis Eneya and officials from the Department of Statutory Corporations and Public Sector Reforms where government’s position on the delinking was communicated.

Today’s meeting was a follow up to the one held on February 2, 2021 which discussed the resolution made by the Council to review the process of delinking the University of Malawi.

A statement from the office of the Vice-President states that prior to delivering its position today, there have been consultations within the government hierarchy to affirm its position to proceed with the delinking process.

“Moving forward, the Ministry of Education will proceed to gazette the commencement date for the 2019 Acts of Parliament in line with Section 74 of the Constitution; implement a detailed Plan of Action on the delinking; and establish a Transitional Unit to oversee and conclude the process,” reads the statement in part.