Grain Securities Limited Donates Maize Flour To KCH

By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe, February 18, Mana: Grain Securities Limited (GSL) a subsidiary of Famer’s World Group has donated 70 bags of flour to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

Kaswada left handing over the items

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a handover ceremony of the flour, Sales and Marketing Manager for GSL, Fostino Kaswada said the donation is aimed at boosting food supply for COVID 19 patients.

Kaswanda said the donation will be mainly channeled to the main isolation centre at Bingu National Stadium.

“It is a fact that almost all businesses are facing economic challenges as such when people think of only donating money we might look at it as something that is impossible.

Hence, while others are able to donate cash others can donate items that they are producing like we have done,” Kaswada said.

He added that the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility as they believe that besides other items that are needed in the fight in hospitals food cannot be ignored and GSL being the producer of power flour thought of joining many other organizations helping.

Recently President Lazarus Chakwera called on Malawians of goodwill and institutions to join hands in the fight against COVID 19 by providing support of resources and so far many companies and Malawians of goodwill have come forward.

Principal Hospital Administrator for KCH, Ferdson Kambemu said the donation will go a long way in assisting with operations of the hospital as it is going to relieve the budgets of the facility.



“In response to 2019 COVID 19 emergence response we are seeing a lot of donations coming in and we are very grateful that these donations are coming at this hour because the resources are something that is a constraint in most areas so this flour will assist the patients in getting food,” he said.

GSL as a subsidiary of Farmers’ World Group buys commodities from local farmers as a partner in procurement, storage, supply and general trade of agriculture commodities.