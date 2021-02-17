2020-2021 Mid-Term Budget Review Meeting Finally Commences On Monday

The 2020-2021 Mid-Term Budget Review Meeting of Parliament will commence on Monday, 22nd February, 2021 and is scheduled to run up to Friday, 26th March, 2021.

The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held from Monday, 8th February, 2021 to Friday, 15th March, 2021 but was postponed following escalating numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The postponement was to allow Parliament to devise appropriate safety measures to safeguard the lives of Members of Parliament, staff and all stakeholders.

The Secretariat with guidance from the Business Committee and support from its developing partners has since come up the measures for the august House to meet.

According to the resolution of the Businesses Committee Meeting held on Wednesday, the Mid-Term Budget Review Meeting is going to combine physical and virtual meetings and these will be held simultaneously.

Through this hybrid method, some Members are expected to physically be in the Chamber while another group of Members will participate virtually.

The Members will be alternating and are expected to be in Lilongwe during the period of the meeting.

Apart from reviewing the 2020-2021 Budget, the Meeting is expected to debate the Financial Management Bill, Parliamentary Independence Bills and Committee Reports.