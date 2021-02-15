Chakwera Bows To Nankhumwa Demands

NANKHUMWA: Ordered Covid-19 gate audit within 14days

President Lazarus Chakwera has bowed down to Kondwani Nankhumwa’s demands to order National Audit Office (NAO) to audit the COVID-19 plundered funds or he resigns as a member of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Four days ago, Nankhumwa, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament threatened to pull out of the Committee if Chakwera fails to task the NAO to audit all government clusters which were entrusted with COVID-19 money.

But Chakwera has failed to give timeline on the same as opposed Nankhumwa who demanded that the NAO must do the job within 14 days failing which he gonna resign.

“The failure by Chakwera not give the Audit watchdog some timeline is like ‘giving Malawians’ blank cheque. It’s another incompetence of his leadership. We are in a crisis and he decides to give cluster leaders a latitude so that they do the job at their own pace. That is not managing crisis but abetting crisis,’ said one political analyst who did not want to be named.

In his address Chakwera has suspended all cluster heads and fire the Commissioner of DODMA whose Minister is the President himself.