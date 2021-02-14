‘General’ SKC called from ‘retirement ‘to redeem Chakwera

CHILIMA: Called again

In dramatic twist of events, President Lazarus Chakwera has called his Vice Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima into action to reform the civil service within three months after his MCP government has looted K6.2 billion Malawi kwacha.

President Chakwera made the announcement Sunday evening during his adress to the nation on Covid-19 from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe

This is not the first time Chilima has been called into action when things have gone haywire with President Chakwera.

He did this again last month when he directed his Vice to coordinate a Special Committee to come up with plans on how they can deal with technical aspects on COVID-19.

This followed tangible results which saw the establishment of field hospitals and some measures which have started showing results with reduction in numbers of new infections and high numbers of recoveries.

“To clean up the system as a whole, we must conduct a comprehensive review and overhaul of the three government systems of allowances, of procurement, and of employment contracts. That is the public sector reform that this country needs most urgently.”

“I am therefore delegating to the Vice-President, Right Honorable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, in his capacity as Minister of Public Sector Reforms, together with a special Taskforce he will form in consultation with me, to begin and prioritize a review of these three government systems and submit recommendations for their overhaul to my office within three months,” said a desperate Chakwera.

“The recommendations must include any legislative changes we must make in our laws at one of the sittings of Parliament this year so that our laws protect the interests and resources of the public, not the rubble of public servants who use broken systems to loot and use bad laws and contracts to keep their jobs in the system and keep looting,” he said.

Chakwera said the recommendations must also include a restructuring of the civil service to be more efficient and of civil servants’ conditions of service so that the good people in the system are well supported and not able to use poor pay as an excuse for wasting,

abusing, and stealing public resources.

“This systemic review and overhaul will be resisted by so many who are benefiting from the looting, including greedy politicians from all our political parties, greedy businesses from the private sector, and greedy civil servants they partner with inside the machinery”.

“But it is a battle they will not win. They will not win because you, the Malawian people, put me here to bring this kind of radical change, and whether anyone likes it or not, change has come,” he said.