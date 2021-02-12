VIVO Donates Face Masks in Balaka

Vision for the Voiceless – VIVO, a Non-Governmental Organization has distributed face masks as part of organization’sinitiative called “Cover Malawi” in Group Village Head Mpoto in Balaka district.



VIVO Strategic Communications Lead Limbani Ngwata says the initiative was launched as one way of responding to President Lazarus Chakwera call for concerted efforts to fighting COVID-19 in Malawi.



“We are reaching to communities to ensure that every Malawian is protected from COVID-19.

The goal of our initiative is to reach many Malawians especially in hard to reach areas.



“We thought of taking part in COVID-19 fight through distribution of face masks. This war needs all of us taking part,” says Ngwata adding that his organization aims to reach countrywide with the initiative.



Taking her turn, Group Village Head Mpoto commended the organization for considering her area in the masks distribution exercise.



She said people in her area find it hard to find face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.



“We are very thankful to Vision for the Voiceless. Masks are not easy to find in my area. It is expensive for many people. Do the same to others in other areas,” said GVH Mpoto



One of the beneficiaries Etress Kachala commended Vision for the Voiceless for providing masks.



She says it has been hard for her to buy a face mask as it is expensive and not easy to find in her area.



“To find a mask here is not easy as you have to buy which is hard for some of us. Thank you. I will make good use of the masks I have received so that I protect myself from COVID 19,” she says.



Vision for the Voiceless was established with an aim of proving a platform for learning and social economic support for the voiceless in Malawi and beyond.



