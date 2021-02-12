MCP Lawyer Ayuba James Schools Chakwera On Diversity

AYUBA: Differences in political view point ought to be tolerated

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) devoted lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James, says the party must learn to tolerate diversity.

This was an apparent reaction to the arrest of Alex Major, hours after questioning President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership credibility.

Ironically, Ayuba James is representing Major, in the yet to be filed case.

“Differences in political view point ought to be tolerated. They make us health. Where democracy reign. This is called diversity.

“If we cannot tolerate diversity we are moving in reverse,” he said.

Major is one of the leaders of an MCP group that is faulting Chakwera for allegedly infesting government position with his relatives and members of Assemblies of God Church.

Chakwera was a long time president of the church before joining active politics.