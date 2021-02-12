IG Kainja Promotes Another Wife From Senior Superintendent To Assistant Commissioner

KAINJA: Has promoted his former wife

Inspector General of Police George Kainja has promoted his former wife Ireen Kaphamtengo from Senior Superintendent to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Kamphamtengo is among 18 senior Superintendents to be promoted to that rank.



The promotion is contained in a message dated February 2, 2021. It also contains promotions of several officers to other ranks.

She joined Malawi Police in 2001 with a JC. About 3 to 4 years ago, she wrote MSCE & acquired a semblance of a certificate.

Kainja has promoted Kamphamtengo barely 20 days after promoting another wife Jacqueline De Silva from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police to deputy commissioner of police.



Jacqueline’s promotion is contained in a message dated January 20, 2021.

Reports say Kamphamtengo was the first wife to Kainja before his eyes settled on Jacqueline within the police service. He is said to have children with her.



Sources say Kainja’s conduct to dump a female officer and take another as a wife within the service is not exemplary among his juniors.



Further, the promotions of the two wives are in breach of Malawi Police requirement to first write Service Standing Orders and Government Law examinations.



The Malawi Police Service issued a memo on January 19, 2021 informing officers that promotions would come after writing the above examinations.